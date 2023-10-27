Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activists in Renigunta, extends financial help

As part of her ongoing "Nizam Gelavali" trip, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief Chandrababu, is currently in Tirupati district.

On the third day of her tour, Bhuvaneshwari visited and comforted the families of Sura Munirathnam in Erramreddypalem of Renigunta mandal and Vasantamma in Munagalapalem of Erpedu mandal.

On behalf of the TDP, she handed over a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs. Bhuvaneshwari expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased TDP activists and fans during her visit.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari was embarked on the Nijam Gelavali Yatra on Wednesday in Naravaripalle. She met the kin of those who died after the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Nara Bhuvaneshwari also addressed the meeting and made allegations against the government of Andhra Pradesh.