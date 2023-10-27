Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activists in Renigunta, extends financial help
As part of her ongoing "Nizam Gelavali" trip, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief Chandrababu, is currently in Tirupati district.
As part of her ongoing "Nizam Gelavali" trip, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief Chandrababu, is currently in Tirupati district.
On the third day of her tour, Bhuvaneshwari visited and comforted the families of Sura Munirathnam in Erramreddypalem of Renigunta mandal and Vasantamma in Munagalapalem of Erpedu mandal.
On behalf of the TDP, she handed over a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs. Bhuvaneshwari expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased TDP activists and fans during her visit.
Nara Bhuvaneshwari was embarked on the Nijam Gelavali Yatra on Wednesday in Naravaripalle. She met the kin of those who died after the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Nara Bhuvaneshwari also addressed the meeting and made allegations against the government of Andhra Pradesh.