Nara Bhuvaneshwari continues Nijam Gelavali in Darshi, extends financial assistance to TDP activist
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, continued her 'Nijam Gelavali'yatra in Prakasam district. On Wednesday, she visited the families of those who had died as a result of Chandrababu's arrest.
During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari met with the family members of Parishudda Rao from Darshi and Hanumantha Rao from Singannapalem, as well as the families residing in Teja Vriddhashram in East Gangavaram. She provided financial assistance of Rs.3 lakh each to Prasanna Lakshmi, a victim's family member.
Bhuvaneshwari assured the family members that the TDP will stand by them in their fight for justice. The 'Nijam Gelawali' yatra aims to raise awareness about what the TDP claims to be the unjust treatment of Chandrababu Naidu by the government.