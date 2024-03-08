Live
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K
- Aim to develop highly skilled workforce
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends financial assistance to TDP activist
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, recently visited the family of TDP activist Urukundappa in Haligeri village, Aspari mandal, Aluru constituency
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, recently visited the family of TDP activist Urukundappa in Haligeri village, Aspari mandal, Aluru constituency. Urukundappa, aged 50, had tragically passed away due to a heart attack on 27th September 2023 after being illegally arrested.
During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari paid her respects to Urukundappa's portrait and offered her condolences to his grieving family members. She also provided financial assistance of Rs.3 lakhs to support the family during this difficult time.
The visit of Bhuvaneshwari to the Urukundappa family highlights the party's commitment to standing by its members in times of need and seeking justice for those who have been wronged. The gesture of support and solidarity from the former Chief Minister's wife is sure to bring some comfort to the grieving family as they navigate their loss.