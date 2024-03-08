Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends financial assistance to TDP activist

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, recently visited the family of TDP activist Urukundappa in Haligeri village, Aspari mandal, Aluru constituency. Urukundappa, aged 50, had tragically passed away due to a heart attack on 27th September 2023 after being illegally arrested.





During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari paid her respects to Urukundappa's portrait and offered her condolences to his grieving family members. She also provided financial assistance of Rs.3 lakhs to support the family during this difficult time.





The visit of Bhuvaneshwari to the Urukundappa family highlights the party's commitment to standing by its members in times of need and seeking justice for those who have been wronged. The gesture of support and solidarity from the former Chief Minister's wife is sure to bring some comfort to the grieving family as they navigate their loss.







