Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, recently visited the family of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker, Munimadugu Bavayya. Bavayya was an activist who unfortunately passed away due to a heart attack on October 1st, 2023. His tragic death came as a shock to his family, who couldn't bear the added burden of his illegal arrest.

During her visit to Nidumamidi village in the Puttaparthi rural mandal of the Puttaparthi constituency, Bhuvaneshwari paid her respects to Bavayya by offering tribute to his portrait. The family members of Bavayya were deeply moved to see Bhuvaneshwari and became emotional upon her arrival. They found solace in her presence and shared their well-being with her.

Showing her support and empathy, Bhuvaneshwari provided financial assistance to the family members of Bavayya. She handed them a check worth Rs. 3 lakhs (300,000 Indian Rupees). This gesture from Bhuvaneshwari aimed to ease their financial burden during this difficult time.

In this village of Andhra Pradesh, Bhuvaneshwari consoled the Bavayya family and expressed her condolences for their loss. She spent time with them, listening to their stories and offering her support. Bhuvaneshwari's visit and financial contribution brought comfort to the grieving family, knowing that they have the support of influential individuals like her during their time of need.

It is significant to note that Bhuvaneshwari's visit to Bavayya's family highlights her dedication towards helping those in distress. Her act of solidarity serves as an inspiration for others to extend their support to those facing hardships in their lives.



