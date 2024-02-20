Nara Bhuvaneshwari to meet TDP cadre in Kuppam

During her visit, Nara Bhuvaneshwari will be meeting with party workers and leaders in Kuppam to discuss the upcoming elections and strategies for the party's success in the region. She will also be interacting with the local community to understand their concerns and issues.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's visit to Kuppam is significant as it shows the party's commitment to the constituency and its people. Her efforts to connect with party members and the public will surely strengthen the party's presence in the region and help in mobilizing support for the upcoming elections.

The warm welcome she received upon her arrival at Bangalore International Airport is a testament to the love and respect people have for the Nara family and their dedication to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. Nara Bhuvaneshwari's visit is sure to energize the party workers and supporters in Kuppam and inspire them to work towards a successful future for the Telugu Desam Party.