Nara Bhuvaneshwari to visit Kuppam for four days

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, commenced a four-day visit to Kuppam on Thursday, receiving a warm reception from local TDP party workers at PS Medical College. Upon her arrival, Bhuvaneshwari engaged with residents and party members, assuring them that she would actively address their concerns.

The tour, which will see her visit various mandals including Shantipuram, Gudipalli, and Ramakuppam, kicks off with a schedule already laid out for each area. This morning, Bhuvaneshwari held a petition session at the Kuppam PS Medical College, where she listened to the grievances of the locals.

Following the morning activities, Bhuvaneshwari inspected construction work on her residence in Kadapalli, Shantipuram. This evening, she is slated to participate in an interview program focused on women’s issues, further solidifying her commitment to community engagement.

Bhuvaneshwari’s itinerary includes visits to villages within each mandal to assess local challenges and gather more petitions from residents seeking assistance. After thorough consultations, she has pledged to take appropriate actions to resolve the issues brought forward.

Her tour is set to continue through Sunday afternoon, with TDP party ranks in the area working diligently to ensure the visit is successful. Upon the conclusion of her trip, Bhuvaneshwari is expected to return to Amaravati on Sunday.