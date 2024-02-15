Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali continues in Hindupur, extended financial assistance to Anjanappa kin

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, continues her "Nijam Gelavali" tour in the Hindupuram constituency. On Thursday morning, she was warmly welcomed by party leaders and workers in Hindupuram town. During her visit, Bhuvaneswari paid her respects to activist Anjanappa's family in the town's 8th ward. Anjanappa tragically passed away on September 23, 2023, after suffering a heart attack due to the distress caused by Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.

Bhuvaneswari expressed her condolences to Anjanappa's family and offered words of comfort. Additionally, she presented the grieving family with financial support by handing over a check of Rs.3 lakhs. This gesture provided some relief to Anjanappa's loved ones during their time of mourning.

The "Nijam Gelavali" campaign, spearheaded by Bhuvaneswari, aims to bring about justice and fair treatment for the TDP party and its leader, Chandrababu Naidu. Through her visits and interactions with supporters, Bhuvaneswari is not only seeking support but also standing with those who have suffered during these tumultuous times.

The tour has served as a platform for Bhuvaneswari to connect with party members and citizens, listen to their grievances, and offer her assistance where possible. As the wife of Chandrababu Naidu, she plays an influential role in the TDP and uses her position to rally supporters and address their concerns.

Bhuvaneswari's visit to Anjanappa's family was a reflection of her empathy and commitment to serving her party members and supporters. Her financial support will undoubtedly provide some solace to the grieving family, and her presence has given them the strength to navigate this difficult period.

As the "Nijam Gelavali" tour continues, Bhuvaneswari remains dedicated to advocating for justice and fairness, not only for her husband but for all those who have been affected by the current political climate.