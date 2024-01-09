Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra receives good response in Mantralayam

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra has entered Kurnool where the TDP cadre gave a warm welcome to the former. She proceeded to Mantralayam constituency as she went to visit the victim's family. The party ranks also followed her and moved to Mantralayam along with Bhubaneswari.

B.T. Naidu, the President of Kurnool District Telugu Desam Party, as well as other TDP leaders, warmly welcomed Nara Bhuvaneshwari Garu at the Kurnool Airport during her visit to Kurnool District.