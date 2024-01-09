  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra receives good response in Mantralayam

Nara Bhuvaneshwaris Nijam Gelavali yatra receives good response in Mantralayam
x
Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra has entered Kurnool where the TDP cadre gave a warm welcome to the former.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra has entered Kurnool where the TDP cadre gave a warm welcome to the former. She proceeded to Mantralayam constituency as she went to visit the victim's family. The party ranks also followed her and moved to Mantralayam along with Bhubaneswari.

B.T. Naidu, the President of Kurnool District Telugu Desam Party, as well as other TDP leaders, warmly welcomed Nara Bhuvaneshwari Garu at the Kurnool Airport during her visit to Kurnool District.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X