Nara Bhuvaneswari meets students in Kuppam degree college, recalls her college days

In a heartfelt encounter with students at Kuppam Government Degree College, Nara Bhuvaneswari reminisced about her college days and the journey of her life intertwined with her husband, Chandrababu Naidu, and their son, Lokesh. Sharing anecdotes that spanned her marriage at a young age to her notable achievements as managing director of Heritage, Bhuvaneswari offered insights into her challenges and triumphs.

Drawing on her experiences, Bhuvaneswari conveyed her gratitude for the support she received from her husband, whom she fondly referred to as her “hero.” “With faith in me, Chandrababu made me the MD of Heritage,” she said, expressing how she embraced the challenge and the hard work that it entailed. She emphasized the importance of dedication, noting, “No matter who you are, success does not come easily to anyone without hard work.”

Reflecting on family dynamics, she humorously recalled instances where Lokesh referred to her as "Hitler" for her strict parenting. “If Chandrababu was working for the state and the people, I raised him (Lokesh) largely as a single mother and instilled discipline in him,” she said, asserting her commitment to nurturing Lokesh’s character.

Bhuvaneswari presented her observations on the changing nature of politics over the years, stating, “Once upon a time, followers had complete faith in their leaders. Today, that bond seems to have diminished.” She expressed confidence in her son, asserting that Lokesh “does justice to the people.”

Also sharing snippets of her personal life, Bhuvaneswari stated that while she enjoys very few movies, she appreciated a particular dialogue from the film "Samarasimha Reddy": "Look at one side, don't look at the other side", encouraging students to maintain focus in their pursuits for success.

Bhuvaneswari described her quest for perfectionism and the role meditation plays as her stress buster. She also highlighted the joy her grandson brings her, humorously noting the generational shifts in behavior as he grows older.

In a lighthearted moment, she reminisced about the past when she would cook for her family, despite Lokesh's childhood complaints about her cooking. “I can still cook for 20-30 people,” she laughed, recalling how Lokesh and his friends would enjoy burgers and snacks during his childhood.

On the topic of gifts, she shared a story about a friend's anniversary present and how she half-jokingly asked Chandrababu for a diamond ring, to which he cleverly responded, “You are a diamond; why do you want another?”

Through laughter and reflection, Nara Bhuvaneswari's engagement with the students resonated, revealing her journey of perseverance, love, and the significance of family in a world of changing values.