Live
- Israel moves hundreds of tanks close to Gaza fence as ground invasion looms
- GVL calls for promoting Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination
- Men’s ODI WC: Gurbaz, Alikhil fifties carry Afghanistan to a competitive 284 against England
- Ponnala Lakshmaiah met KCR- To formally Join BRS in Jangaon public meeting
- Ghumanhera, Raja Karan, Khalsa, Salute Hockey Academy win in Junior & Sub Junior categories
- BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took 'cash & gifts' to ask questions in Parliament
- 25 injured as van overturns in Bihar's Kaimur
- Samantha doesn’t skips Sunday workout despite pain
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi
- SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on November 29
Just In
Nara Brahmani call TDP cadre to participate in Nyayaniki Sankellu program
Highlights
Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has called TDP to participate in "Nyayaniki Sankellu" program.
In a tweet, she mentioned her participation in the program organized by the Telugu Desam Party and urged people to tie their hands with ropes or ribbons at 7 pm. She encouraged participants to display these on their balconies, and streets, and to record videos of their involvement to share on social media.
Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneshwari, called on the people and party workers to stand in solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu, expressing that they are all united in support of him.
