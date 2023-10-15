Nara Brahmani call TDP cadre to participate in Nyayaniki Sankellu program

Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has called TDP to participate in "Nyayaniki Sankellu" program.

In a tweet, she mentioned her participation in the program organized by the Telugu Desam Party and urged people to tie their hands with ropes or ribbons at 7 pm. She encouraged participants to display these on their balconies, and streets, and to record videos of their involvement to share on social media.

Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneshwari, called on the people and party workers to stand in solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu, expressing that they are all united in support of him.