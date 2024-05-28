Nara Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tributes to NTR on 101st Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of the legendary leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to the great man who is considered the soul of the Telugu people. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted NTR's virtues of discipline, perseverance, sincerity, and his desire to serve the people.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that NTR, a common farmer's son who believed in the trinity of society being the temple and the people being the gods, was a great leader who initiated a welfare regime in the country through the establishment of the Telugu Desam Party. He stressed that NTR's philosophy of power being used to provide food, shelter, and clothing to the poor was put into practice by the party.





తెలుగు వెలుగు, తెలుగుజాతికి స్ఫూర్తి, కీర్తి...అన్న ఎన్టీఆర్. ఆ మహనీయుడి 101వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా నివాళులు అర్పిస్తూ అన్నగారి సేవలను స్మరించుకుందాం.



క్రమశిక్షణ, పట్టుదల, చిత్తశుద్ధి, ప్రజలకు మంచి చేయాలనే తపనే ఒక సామాన్య రైతు బిడ్డ అయిన తారక రాముడిని మహా నాయకునిగా తీర్చిదిద్దాయి.… pic.twitter.com/43x1dhzQeY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 28, 2024





Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that NTR's focus on development and governance reforms laid the foundation for a ruler to be seen as a servant of the people. He praised NTR for dedicating his life to the development of the Telugu nation and striving for a poverty-free state.

Chandrababu Naidu urged everyone to remember NTR's vision and work towards the betterment of society on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He emphasized the need for every step taken to be in the interest of the people, following in the footsteps of the great leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.