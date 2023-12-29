Nara Lokesh announces details of Jayaho BC program, says it aims to create awareness in BCs

The TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh announced that the 'Jayaho BC Program' will be launched from January 4 to create awareness among them about the injustice done to the BCs during the YSRCP regime. The details of this program were revealed by Lokesh at the TDP (TDP) central office, NTR Bhavan. He said that this program will continue for 2 months and stated that In the first phase, TDP leaders will visit Parliament, Assembly constituencies and mandals. He said that the difficulties of BCs will be known only during the field trip.

Lokesh further criticized the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government for neglecting the BC community and its welfare programs. He highlighted that the reservation for BCs in local body elections was reduced by 10 percent under the current government. He also mentioned the cancellation of the Adharana scheme, which affected BCs who were supposed to receive tools for their livelihood through the scheme.

Additionally, Lokesh pointed out the establishment of 56 corporations for BCs but claimed that no funds or duties were provided by the government to make them effective. He also criticized the government for failing to support industries such as silk farming and fishing, which are important for BC communities.



Lokesh condemned the filing of "illegal cases" against BC leaders affiliated with the TDP, including Yanamala Ramakrishna, Ayyanna Patrudu, Kollu Ravindra, and Achchenaidu. He mentioned the unfortunate incident of TDP leader Nandam Subbaiah being killed in Proddutur and the alleged threat given to Muni Rajamma in Srikalahasti for criticizing the government.



In conclusion, Lokesh emphasized that the TDP has always prioritized the welfare and empowerment of BCs in Andhra Pradesh and will continue to fight for their rights and against the discrimination they face.