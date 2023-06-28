Nara Lokesh assures measures for welfare of fishermen

Gudur (Tirupati District): Expressing concern over the plight of the fishermen in the State, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured the community that within 100 days of the TDP forming the next government, GO 217 which is aimed at hitting them below their belt will be revoked.

In a face-to-face programme with the fishermen at Tadimedu campsite in Gudur Assembly constituency on Tuesday as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh said that during Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, matter is weak but publicity is at its peak.

Observing that he has thorough knowledge of the issue of Pulicat Lake, Lokesh said soon after the TDP is back in power the silt will be removed.

“Discussions will be held with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to permanently solve the problems of fishermen. Also, the fishermen from the neighbouring States and the steamers from Tamil Nadu will be prevented from entering Andhra Pradesh for hunting,” he said. Pointing out that though the journey in the residual Andhra Pradesh began with Rs 16,000 cr deficit budget, Chandrababu Naidu as the first Chief Minister after the State bifurcation did justice for all sections.

The State was on top in aqua exports during the TDP regime and Rs 800 crore was spent for the welfare of fishermen community in five years by the TDP, he stated.

Recalling how the TDP helped the community in several ways, he promised to further strengthen the Chandranna Bima scheme and a separate legislation will be enacted for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs).

When the aqua farmers from Chittamuru explained their problems, Lokesh said that CM Jagan totally destroyed the aquaculture for ‘J’ tax and even the facility of subsidies which was extended to them during the TDP regime was withdrawn. “I am promising all of you that once the TDP forms the next government, power will be supplied at Rs.1.50 per unit for aqua farmers,” he added.

When the other villagers of Chittamuru complained that there was no drainage facility for them due to which they eere facing mosquito menace, he assured them that all the basic facilities will be provided to them. Safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep in the State by the next TDP regime.