Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed the government's commitment to not privatising the steel plant, as clearly stated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. During the Infrastructure Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Lokesh criticized the alleged spreading misinformation regarding the steel plant's future.

In his address, Lokesh highlighted that significant investments are expected to flow into Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. He emphasized the state government's ongoing engagement with the IT sector in Visakhapatnam, assuring that they are aware of existing challenges and are actively working to address them. "Visakhapatnam will always be our priority," he asserted.

The minister revealed that a new IT policy is on the way, showcasing the government's intent to further bolster the industry. He noted that the government is in direct discussions with various industrial groups to resolve any issues that may hinder development. Lokesh confidently stated that 2 million job opportunities are guaranteed, with more investments anticipated in Visakhapatnam in the near future.

Additionally, he announced plans for a field visit and a roadshow alongside industrialists to promote the region. Emphasizing the need for updated technology, he insisted that servers should be refreshed every three years, which he believes will enhance job prospects with the establishment of new data centers.

Lokesh expressed optimism about achieving better results in the IT sector within the next 100 days, indicating a proactive approach to the growth and development of Visakhapatnam’s industrial landscape.