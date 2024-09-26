Live
- BJP leaders emerge from grassroots level, says Nadda
- Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh attends Under 14-17 Koko Kabaddi Tournament
- ‘Vettaiyan’ prevue: Rajinikanth kills as encounter specialist
- Sudarshan Paruchuri’s debut ‘Mr Celebrity’ set for Oct 4th release
- Nara Lokesh Conducts Surprise Inspection of Govt. School in Srikakulam
- Haryana polls: Chautala feud sees electoral battle between uncle and nephew
- Educating students about environmental and green topics
- ‘Kali’ trailer: Intense visuals, gripping narrative
- Indonesia seizes five foreign fishing vessels for illegal activities
- Samantha kicks off ‘Citadel’ promotions in style
In response to a tragic accident at Patharlapalli ZP High School that resulted in the death of a student and serious injuries to three others, Education Minister Nara Lokesh conducted a surprise inspection of the government school located at Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh conducted a surprise inspection of the government school located at Etcharla Street in Ward 30, Srikakulam district headquarters.
The visit comes on the heels of heavy rainfall that has left rainwater stagnating in the school premises, raising concerns about the safety and conditions of the facilities. During the inspection, the Minister noted the problems in the school.
Minister Lokesh emphasized the need for immediate attention to the infrastructure and safety of schools. He said that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is working hard to enhance infrastructure in the schools.
