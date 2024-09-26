Nara Lokesh Conducts Surprise Inspection of Govt. School in Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh conducted a surprise inspection of the government school located at Etcharla Street in Ward 30, Srikakulam district headquarters.



The visit comes on the heels of heavy rainfall that has left rainwater stagnating in the school premises, raising concerns about the safety and conditions of the facilities. During the inspection, the Minister noted the problems in the school.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the need for immediate attention to the infrastructure and safety of schools. He said that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is working hard to enhance infrastructure in the schools.