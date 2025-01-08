Nara Lokesh Declares State's Ambition to Become a Global Digital Technology Hub

Minister Nara Lokesh announced the state of Andhra Pradesh's ambitious plans to transform into a global digital technology power hub. As the chief guest of the AP Digital Technology Summit at VMRDA, Lokesh projected confidence in Andhra Pradesh being ranked number one across all sectors, emphasizing a forthcoming digital revolution.

Highlighting the significance of ongoing technological advancements, Lokesh noted the innovative use of drone technology in relief programs, showcasing the state's commitment to integrating modern tools for efficient governance and disaster management. He also mentioned the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visakhapatnam, where he is expected to lay the foundation stone for projects valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore.

"The AP Digital Technology Summit serves as a vital platform for the development of future technologies. However, it is important to recognize that achieving our goals requires not just technological advancements but also a clear vision," said Lokesh, referencing the state’s roadmap towards Swarnandhra 2047 under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Currently ranked ninth in the National Ranking of Indian States (NRIF), Lokesh expressed optimism about elevating Andhra Pradesh to the third position through dedicated efforts. He specifically mentioned strategic initiatives including the establishment of electronic hubs in Chittoor and Tirupati, while also focusing on the aqua industry in the Godavari district and advancements in drone technology.

In an effort to foster startup industries, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore, alongside reforms in the educational sector that aim to link educational institutions with industry needs. Minister Lokesh assured that the Central government will provide comprehensive support for the state’s development initiatives.

Looking ahead, the AP Digital Technology Conference is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on January 8 and 9, featuring discussions on a wide array of topics including IT, Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Electronics, Smart and Sustainable Technology, Medical and Health Technology, and Creative Technologies, backed by the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Software Technology Parks of India.