Nara Lokesh distributes house site patta to hill slope resident
Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh distributed the first house site patta to Govind, residing at Undavalli hill slope and fulfilled his promise. He went to Govind’s house and offered new clothes and gave house site patta.
Addressing the media, he said the government decided to give house site pattas free of cost to the poor people. He said he poor people living on the hill slope at Undavalli for the last 15 years have no house pattas.
He said he had promised that he would give house patta to the house owners who constructed the houses on irrigation, railway, forest departments’ lands and residing for decades. He said he fulfilled his promise.
He assured that he will give house site pattas to the landowners constructed the houses on the government lands in a phased manner. He will lay the foundation for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Mangalagiri.