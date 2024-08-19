Live
Nara Lokesh Express Deep Concern Over Anakapalli Orphanage Tragedy
Nara Lokesh, has expressed his deep sorrow and concern over the tragic deaths of three students, Joshua, Bhavani, and Shraddha who consumed contaminated food at an orphanage in Kailasa town, located in the Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalli district. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.
In response to this heartbreaking event, Lokesh took immediate action by reaching out to key officials, including his colleague, Health Minister Satyakumar, as well as the District Collectors of Anakapalli and Alluri Seetharamaraju. He emphasised the urgency of the situation and directed the authorities to ensure that the 17 students currently receiving treatment at Anakapalli Area Hospital receive the best possible medical care.
Lokesh reaffirmed the government's commitment to standing by the families of the deceased students during this difficult time. He also called for increased vigilance from the authorities to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.