Nara Lokesh expresses shock over attack on infant's dad

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday condemned the attack on an infant's father by Talli Bidda Express drivers at the government hospital in Visakhapatnam.

He said the Vizag hospital incident came as a shock to the people who were yet to recover from seeing the inhuman behaviour of the ambulance mafia at the Tirupati Ruia hospital the other day.

In a statement here, Lokesh said the series of disturbing incidents at the government hospitals had exposed how badly conditions have deteriorated in the medical and health sector in the state. The staff at the Vizag hospital were forcibly collecting Rs 3,000 to 5,000 for handing over babies after delivery to the parents at the KGH.

He asked whether Jagan Mohan Reddy government was deriving pleasure out of the woes of patients.

The TDP MLC also released a video in which the infant's father explained why he was attacked and injured. The reason being cited is that the drivers attacked them because they had brought their own vehicle to shift the infant. All these problems arose because of the rampant corruption in all services in the KGH hospital, Lokesh said.

He strongly condemned the latest cases filed against Gudivada revenue inspector Aravind and other staff. The victims of the ruling YSRCP mafia were implicated in fabricated cases. The government had been harassing victims and protecting gangsters and criminals ever since it came to power in the State.

The TDP MLC said if the officials were not succumbing to financial inducements, the YSRCP mafia was attacking their resolve and integrity through various means, including false cases.