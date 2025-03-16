  • Menu
Nara Lokesh extends best wishes to class 10 students for exams

Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh has extended his heartfelt wishes to all students preparing to take their 10th class exams.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh has extended his heartfelt wishes to all students preparing to take their 10th class exams. Emphasizing the importance of this crucial period, Lokesh urged students to approach their exams with confidence and focus, encouraging them to write well and strive for exceptional results.

In a statement, the Minister advised students to arrive at examination centers punctually and to maintain a calm demeanor throughout the testing process. "This is the moment when your hard work over the past year will pay off," he remarked. He stressed the importance of effective time management during the exams, urging students not to waste any time and to ensure they answer all questions within the allocated time.

Minister Lokesh also reassured students and parents that all necessary facilities have been arranged at the examination centers, including provisions for drinking water, in light of the ongoing dry season. His support and guidance aim to prepare students for a successful exam experience as they embark on this significant academic milestone.

