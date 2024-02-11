Nara Lokesh flays YSRCP govt. at Shankaravam meetings in Itchapuram

Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP, addressed a large crowd at Itchapuram as part of Shankaravam and criticized the ruling party, YCP, and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. Lokesh accused Jagan of turning North Andhra into jobless.He also accused Jagan of starting fraudulent schemes and lying to the public.



He criticized Jagan's handling of the DSC (District Selection Committee) and accused him of cutting welfare programs. Lokesh promised that if TDP comes to power, they will create 20 lakh jobs and provide financial support to the unemployed. He also pledged to restore all the withdrawn schemes and provide free bus travel for women in RTC.

Lokesh criticised the sale of Visakhapatnam steel lands and accused Jagan of not fulfilling the assurances given to Srikakulam. He promised to connect the Vamsadhara-Bahuda rivers and provide support prices for the cashew crop. Lokesh thanked Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena, for standing by him during difficult times and warned TDP and Janasena leaders to be cautious of fake posts aiming to create differences between the two parties.

In conclusion, Lokesh urged the crowd to be patient for two months and promised to pay back those who troubled the Yellow Army. He also called for a judicial inquiry against Jagan and vowed to keep him out of power.