Nara Lokesh fumes at govt. over TDP leaders murder in Kurnool, says TDP is not afraid of attacks

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said they were not afraid of YSRCP atrocities. However, he alleged that 27 TDP activists were brutally killed across the state in the last two years. Lokesh visited the families of TDP leaders Nageshwar Reddy and Pratap Reddy, who was killed in Pesaravai in Kurnool district on Thursday and spoke at a media conference held later. TDP activists have accused that the attacks on sympathizers are launched as they speak against the government.



"Nageshwar Reddy and Pratap Reddy were hit by a vehicle and brutally killed: we extend our condolences to the family members of the victims and support those families in all ways," Lokesh asserted. He said he wouldn't back down despite TDP activists threatened and killed. Lokesh said that TDP is not afraid of such violence and will fight against all odds with the government. He assured the victims that he would take the responsibility to teach a lesson to the officials acting on government lines and not taking action against the attacks on TDP leaders.



The two Telugu Desam Party leaders were brutally hacked to death, which has sent shocking waves in the Kurnool district. The incident took place at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency on Thursday morning. A tense situation prevailed in Pesaravai village.