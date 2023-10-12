Nara Lokesh gets relief in Skill Development case as High Court disposes the case

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has closed the skill development scam case against Nara Lokesh, the son of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) informed the court that Lokesh was not named as an accused in the case and therefore would not be arrested.



After hearing the arguments from both sides, the High Court bench announced the closure of the case. However, Lokesh had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the skill development scam case. The court had previously ordered that Lokesh should not be arrested until Thursday.



The verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in the Angallu case has been reserved, and it will be announced on Friday.