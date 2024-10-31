Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP

Nara Lokesh, the Minister of State for Education and the IT Electronics Department in Andhra Pradesh, has embarked on a strategic tour of the United States to attract investment to his state. During his visit, he has met with several key companies and industrialists, presenting the abundant resources and various subsidies provided by the government to foster investment.

In a notable meeting held in San Francisco, Lokesh engaged with Srini Tallapragada, the President of Salesforce, and Ramesh Ragineni, the Executive Vice President. The discussion centered around the robust investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and how Salesforce's cutting-edge technologies could play a pivotal role in enhancing public services in the state.

Salesforce stands as a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and cloud-based solutions. The company has made significant strides with innovations such as Customer 360 and Einstein AI, which have garnered international acclaim. As of October this year, Salesforce boasts a market capitalization of $224.14 billion with a revenue of $36.46 billion.

During the discussions, Lokesh emphasized the potential for collaboration with Salesforce to implement CRM solutions and AI-driven public services. He proposed the establishment of a research and development center in Visakhapatnam, which he described as an ideal environment for the data services sector. Lokesh noted that integrating Salesforce's cloud platforms and AI technologies would significantly contribute to Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming a global tech hub.

He urged Salesforce to consider investing in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for smart city initiatives and improved public services. The dialogue reflects Andhra Pradesh's proactive approach to attract major players in the tech industry and position itself as a leader in technological innovation.