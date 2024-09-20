Live
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
- Tirupati laddu controversy: Chandrababu reviews, seeks report from TTD EO
Just In
Nara Lokesh opens Kidney Dialysis Center, Pledges Development of Chittoor District
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced an ambitious plan to transform Chittoor district over the next five years, vowing to alleviate the financial burdens faced by its residents.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced an ambitious plan to transform Chittoor district over the next five years, vowing to alleviate the financial burdens faced by its residents. The Minister made this commitment while inaugurating a kidney dialysis center in Bangarupalayam, fulfilling one of his key promises shortly after taking office.
Within just 100 days of the new government’s formation, Lokesh launched the dialysis facility, coinciding with the completion of a symbolic 100 km during his Yuvagalam padayatra. Reflecting on his journey, Lokesh expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from the locals, which he described as a lasting source of inspiration.
During the event, he recounted previous challenges faced during his padayatra, including an attempt to obstruct his efforts by local police who deployed GO 1 in Bangarupalayam. However, he asserted that their attempts to silence him were unsuccessful, reinforcing the notion that Yuvagalam represents not just his voice, but the collective voice of the 5 crore people in the region.