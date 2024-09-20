Nara Lokesh opens Kidney Dialysis Center, Pledges Development of Chittoor District

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced an ambitious plan to transform Chittoor district over the next five years, vowing to alleviate the financial burdens faced by its residents. The Minister made this commitment while inaugurating a kidney dialysis center in Bangarupalayam, fulfilling one of his key promises shortly after taking office.

Within just 100 days of the new government’s formation, Lokesh launched the dialysis facility, coinciding with the completion of a symbolic 100 km during his Yuvagalam padayatra. Reflecting on his journey, Lokesh expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from the locals, which he described as a lasting source of inspiration.

During the event, he recounted previous challenges faced during his padayatra, including an attempt to obstruct his efforts by local police who deployed GO 1 in Bangarupalayam. However, he asserted that their attempts to silence him were unsuccessful, reinforcing the notion that Yuvagalam represents not just his voice, but the collective voice of the 5 crore people in the region.