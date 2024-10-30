Nara Lokesh participates in IT Serve Synergy Summit in Las Vegas, meets Amazon officials

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh is currently on a visit to the United States, during which he participated in the IT Serve Synergy Summit held in Las Vegas. The minister took the opportunity to meet with several influential industrialists, including Amazon Web Services Managing Director Rachel, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Revacher CEO Ashwin Bharat, and Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shea.

During his discussions, Lokesh highlighted the advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, he inquired about establishing an Amazon data center in the state, emphasizing the potential for enhancing civic services through such an investment. He urged Rachel to consider the myriad investment opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Lokesh met with Revacher CEO Ashwin Bharat to propose a partnership aimed at tech talent development. He emphasized the importance of training the youth of Andhra Pradesh in essential software development skills and other in-demand IT competencies. The minister called for collaboration with local universities and technical institutes to establish specialized coding boot camps, aiming to equip the younger generation with the necessary skills to thrive in the technology sector.

Lokesh's visit underscores the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to attracting foreign investment and enhancing the state's technological capabilities.