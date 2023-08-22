Nara Lokesh promises quota for toddy tappers in liquor shops’ allotment

Nidamanur (Krishna dist): Promising to implement the Chandranna Bima scheme more effectively after the TDP returns to power, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said that liquor shops will be allotted to the toddy tappers community as per their quota. Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of various BC communities at the Nidamanur campsite before beginning his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.



When they poured out their woes before the TDP leader, moved by their problems he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has deceived the Nayee Brahmins too by not fulfilling the promise made to them that the services of those working at the temples will be regularised. Lokesh said that the TDP will discuss these issues and solve their problems.

The TDP leader said that though CM Jagan had constituted various welfare commissions, they were not allocated any funds. The present situation is so bad that those who are working in these corporations are not getting their salaries, he remarked.

Rajaka community representatives and others also met Lokesh and submitted memorandums on the problems they were facing. The TDP national general secretary promised to resolve their issues once the party forms the next government.