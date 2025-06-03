  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh reviews on housing scheme, says new house plots will be distributed

Nara Lokesh reviews on housing scheme, says new house plots will be distributed
x
Highlights

In Mangalagiri, the distribution of house plots is set to resume as Minister Lokesh has directed officials to grant permanent housing rights to 2,500...

In Mangalagiri, the distribution of house plots is set to resume as Minister Lokesh has directed officials to grant permanent housing rights to 2,500 individuals in the second phase of the ‘Mana Mana-Mana Lokesh’ initiative.

During a recent meeting, the Minister emphasised the need to commence extensive infrastructure projects in the constituency. He outlined plans for an ambitious underground drainage system, stormwater drains, drinking water supply, and the installation of underground gas and electricity services. These initiatives aim to enhance living standards and provide essential services to the community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick