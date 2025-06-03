Nara Lokesh reviews on housing scheme, says new house plots will be distributed

In Mangalagiri, the distribution of house plots is set to resume as Minister Lokesh has directed officials to grant permanent housing rights to 2,500 individuals in the second phase of the ‘Mana Mana-Mana Lokesh’ initiative.

During a recent meeting, the Minister emphasised the need to commence extensive infrastructure projects in the constituency. He outlined plans for an ambitious underground drainage system, stormwater drains, drinking water supply, and the installation of underground gas and electricity services. These initiatives aim to enhance living standards and provide essential services to the community.