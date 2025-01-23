Nara Lokesh Seeks Apollo Tyres Investment and R&D Center in Andhra Pradesh

During the AP team's tour in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh held a meeting with Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman of Apollo Tyres, to discuss potential investment opportunities in the state. Minister Lokesh proposed the establishment of an Apollo Tyres manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the importance of such an initiative for the local economy.

In his discussions, the Minister emphasized the need for an R&D center that would contribute to advancing the knowledge economy in the region. He also sought cooperation from Apollo Tyres in preparing a skilled workforce in both manufacturing and management sectors related to tyre production.

Lokesh stressed the necessity of collaborating with local educational institutions to develop targeted skill development programs, thereby enhancing the employability of the youth in the area. Additionally, he urged investment in infrastructure to support rubber plantations and processing facilities, which would benefit both local farmers and the manufacturing industry.

In response, Neeraj Kanwar assured the Minister that he would take these requests into consideration and discuss them with his executive team before making a decision. This meeting marks a step towards potential collaboration between the Andhra Pradesh government and Apollo Tyres aimed at fostering economic growth and technological advancement in the state.