Nara Lokesh stages sit-in protest at Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam Airport as TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh staged a sit-in protest when he was brought to the airport, halting his Palasa trip.

The police brought the former IT Minister to the airport from Palasa and did not grant permission to conduct a press meet at the airport stating that there was no permission for the same since he was served a notice under Section-151.

A heated argument was exchanged by the TDP national general secretary and the police. Lokesh demanded a written statement from the police for not granting permission for his press conference when there was no issue of law and order at all. Raising an objection to the police' attitude, Lokesh along with the party cadre staged a sit-in protest at the airport. Lokesh demanded why the YSRCP was treating him this way and wondered if it was because the State government was scared of his visit.

Referring to the attempt made by the municipal authorities to demolish the house of Municipal Councillor Suryanarayana, Lokesh said he was on a trip to Palasa to pacify the TDP activist and extend support to him. "It is unfortunate that I was stopped from proceeding to Palasa and brought back to Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP government is behaving in a one-sided manner despite Suryanarayana paying all the taxes. The police took me around various areas in Srikakulam without allowing me to meet Suryanarayana and finally brought me back to Visakhapatnam," Lokesh told the media persons at Visakhapatnam Airport. Expressing ire over the police' preventive arrest, Lokesh made it clear that his fight for the fundamental rights would continue and that he would approach the court to get permission to revisit Palasa along with the party cadre.