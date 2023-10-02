Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh takes out Satyagraha Deeksha against Chandrababu’s arrest
The party ranks in Andhra Pradesh took too took out Deeksha in support of their party chief who has been arrested in Skill Development Scam case
Delhi: In solidarity to arrest of Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrest in Skill Development Scam case, his son and the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh took out a one-day Satyagraha Diksha in Delhi. TDP leaders participated in Satyagraha initiatives across the State. The TDP has decided to go on a one-day hunger strike on Gandhi Jayanti to protest the leader's arrest.
As part of this, Chandrababu's wife Bhuvaneshwari in Rajamahendravaram, Chandrababu sat for initiation in jail. In support of them, many leaders across the Andhra Pradesh took initiation. TDP leaders Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani and Rammohan Naidu participated in Lokesh Diksha. AP TDP chief Achchennaidu took part in the initiative in Mangalagiri. The Deeksha started at 10 am and will end at 5 pm.