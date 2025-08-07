  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh wishes on National Handloom Day, announces free power upto 200 units

Nara Lokesh wishes on National Handloom Day, announces free power upto 200 units
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the handloom sector as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its global reputation and its vital role in providing employment second only to agriculture.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the handloom sector as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its global reputation and its vital role in providing employment second only to agriculture.

Marking National Handloom Day, the Minister announced a series of welfare measures aimed at supporting handloom workers. From today, families of handloom workers will receive 200 units of free electricity per month, while spinning looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.

In addition, the government will bear the burden of GST on handloom fabrics to ease the financial strain on artisans.

“The coalition government stands firmly with the weavers,” said Mr Lokesh, as he extended his wishes to all handloom artisans across the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick