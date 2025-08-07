Nara Lokesh wishes on National Handloom Day, announces free power upto 200 units

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the handloom sector as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its global reputation and its vital role in providing employment second only to agriculture.

Marking National Handloom Day, the Minister announced a series of welfare measures aimed at supporting handloom workers. From today, families of handloom workers will receive 200 units of free electricity per month, while spinning looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.

In addition, the government will bear the burden of GST on handloom fabrics to ease the financial strain on artisans.

“The coalition government stands firmly with the weavers,” said Mr Lokesh, as he extended his wishes to all handloom artisans across the state.