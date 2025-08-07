Live
- Tripura HC orders probe into lower court's grant of bail to 6 murder accused
- No toll collection if highway badly maintained: Kerala HC
- Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.67 against US dollar in early trade
- Trump’s Truth Social Unveils Perplexity-Powered AI Search Tool to Rival Google
- CM Chandrababu to Launch Schemes on National Handloom Day in Mangalagiri
- Dehradun: No time for us to run away
- 28 tourists from Kerala missing
- Ancient Kedar temple buried
- Yamuna water level nearing warning mark
- Modi cannot stand up to Trump due to Adani probe
Nara Lokesh wishes on National Handloom Day, announces free power upto 200 units
Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the handloom sector as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its global reputation and its vital role in providing employment second only to agriculture.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the handloom sector as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting its global reputation and its vital role in providing employment second only to agriculture.
Marking National Handloom Day, the Minister announced a series of welfare measures aimed at supporting handloom workers. From today, families of handloom workers will receive 200 units of free electricity per month, while spinning looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.
In addition, the government will bear the burden of GST on handloom fabrics to ease the financial strain on artisans.
“The coalition government stands firmly with the weavers,” said Mr Lokesh, as he extended his wishes to all handloom artisans across the state.