Nara Lokesh's Delhi Visit: Key Meetings with Union Ministers Underway

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh is in the capital for the second day of his crucial visit, holding a series of significant meetings with various Union ministers to discuss pressing development issues facing the state.

Today, at 11:00 AM, Minister Lokesh paid a courtesy visit to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. The two leaders engaged in discussions concerning several development initiatives and matters pertinent to Andhra Pradesh.

Following this meeting, Lokesh is set to meet with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 12:45 PM. The agenda for their discussion revolves around the necessary cooperation required from the central government in the education sector, especially in light of new education policies.

At 1:30 PM, the minister will convene with Union Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy, where they will review the development of industries and explore the establishment of new industries in Andhra Pradesh.

Throughout his visit, Nara Lokesh has actively engaged with ministers from various departments, advocating for central support to further the state's development goals. As the discussions progress, many key decisions are anticipated to be made, aimed at accelerating the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.