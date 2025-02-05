Live
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
- Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald
Just In
Nara Lokesh's Delhi Visit: Key Meetings with Union Ministers Underway
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh is in the capital for the second day of his crucial visit, holding a series of significant meetings with various Union ministers to discuss pressing development issues facing the state.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh is in the capital for the second day of his crucial visit, holding a series of significant meetings with various Union ministers to discuss pressing development issues facing the state.
Today, at 11:00 AM, Minister Lokesh paid a courtesy visit to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. The two leaders engaged in discussions concerning several development initiatives and matters pertinent to Andhra Pradesh.
Following this meeting, Lokesh is set to meet with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 12:45 PM. The agenda for their discussion revolves around the necessary cooperation required from the central government in the education sector, especially in light of new education policies.
At 1:30 PM, the minister will convene with Union Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy, where they will review the development of industries and explore the establishment of new industries in Andhra Pradesh.
Throughout his visit, Nara Lokesh has actively engaged with ministers from various departments, advocating for central support to further the state's development goals. As the discussions progress, many key decisions are anticipated to be made, aimed at accelerating the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.