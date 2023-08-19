Nara Lokesh's Padayatra will be a failure in Vijayawada, says Devineni Avinash

Devineni Avinash has responded to the criticism from TDP on Saturday and stated that TDP leaders who involved in call money and other various issues has no right to speak against him. He said that it is TDP rather than YSRCP which made scapegoat and opined that Chief Minister Jagan is supporting and promoting him in various ways.



Further speaking, Devineni Avinash said that TDP will not gain its glory no matter what and took a dig at Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra stating that it will be a failure in Vijayawada. He referred the Padayatra to evening walk.

Earlier, TDP leader Buddha Venkanna, alleged YSRCP of attempting to disrupt the TDP public meeting scheduled to take place in Gannavaram and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to make Devineni Avinash as the scapegoat once again.