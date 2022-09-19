Narasaraopet: 3 youth rape & murder tribal woman

Narasaraopet: A 46-year-old tribal woman working as Asha worker was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three youth at Anupu village of Macherla mandal in Palnadu district. The incident took place on Saturday night, which came to light on Sunday.

According to police, the victim lost her cell phone two days ago. Three youth, in inebriated condition, told her that they saw her phone and she went along with them to get her phone. After going to a secluded place, the three accused raped and later killed her.

Her family members searched for her and found her body near a stream in the village. The deceased is survived by four daughters.

Based on the complaint, Macherla police registered a case and took up investigation.

Addressing the media at DPO in Narasaraopet on Sunday, Palnadu SP Ravisankar Reddy said that the accused told the deceased that their friend Venkanna can trace missing cell phone. She trusted their word and went along with them. 'They met Venkanna and informed about missing of the cell phone, who told them that the cell phone was switched off and he can trace it only when it was working.' Later the three youth raped her and hit on her head with a stone, killing her instantly. SP Ravisankar Reddy said that they will take stern action against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the police took the three accused into custody and they confessed to the crime. The accused lives near the victim's house in the same colony.

The victim's body was shifted to Macherla area hospital for conducting postmortem.

Following the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the victim's family members on Sunday.