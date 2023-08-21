Narasaraopet: Army recruitment rally flagged off

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti and Col Puneet flagged off the army recruitment rally under Agnipath at district sports authority stadium in Narasaraopet on Sunday for recruitment of various jobs in the army. They interacted with the candidates and conveyed their best wishes.



The Collector said for the first time an army recruitment rally is being conducted in the newly formed Palnadu district and wished the candidates to succeed in the physical fitness test. The district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for conducting the rally.

Joint Collector Syam Prasad, district revenue officer Vinayakam, officials of various government departments were present.