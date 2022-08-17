Narasaraopet: Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti asks officials to acquire land for tourism development

Narasaraopet(Palnadu District): Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on Tuesday visited Nagarjuna Sagar and launch station along with the tourism department officials.

He visited Nagarjunakonda and enquired about tourists' visit. He directed the officials to acquire land to develop Nagarjuna Sagar as tourist place. The Tourism department officials explained about Nagarjuna Sagar, NSP Guest House, NSP Right Canal and launch station.

Later, they visited Yethipothala waterfalls.

Gurazala RDO Addeiah, tahsildar Ramesh Kumar, DWAMA project director Josesh Kumar were among those, who accompanied the Collector.