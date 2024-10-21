Live
Narasaraopet Engg College wins 1st prize in badminton tourney
SRKR Engineering College, JNTU-K Inter-collegiate badminton men and women tournament, Narasaraopet Engineering College, Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh News
Bhimavaram: The men’s badminton team from Narasaraopet Engineering College turned victorious in the two-day JNTU-K Inter-collegiate badminton men and women tournament organised at SRKR Engineering College here on Sunday.
The women’s team of Sri Vishnu Women’s Engineering College became the winner in the tournament which concluded on Sunday.
SRKR Engineering College vice-president SV Ranga Raju and Principal Dr VK Muralikrishnam Raju presented the prizes to the winners on the college premises here on Sunday.
The men’s team of SRKR Engineering College secured second place and Amruta Sai Institute of Science and Technology at Paritala in Krishna district and Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology shared the third prize. Physical director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that the women’s team of SRKR Engineering College got second place and the Gudlavalleru Engineering College and Vasavi Engineering College of Tadepalligudem shared the third prize. He said that all teams from 29 colleges participated from the Central Zone.
JNTU-K observer Dr Sunita and Dr Sarath, physical directors of various engineering colleges, SRKR Engineering college assistant physical director Dr Ch Harimohan, G Sarika, Avinash and others were present.