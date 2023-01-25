  • Menu
Narasaraopet: Foreigners' team visits chilli fields

Foreigners’ team examining red chillis produced under natural farming in Palnadu district on Tuesday
Foreigners' team examining red chillis produced under natural farming in Palnadu district on Tuesday

Highlights

A team of foreigners on Tuesday visited chilli fields cultivated under natural farming at Ganapavaram of Palnadu district.

Narasaraopet: A team of foreigners on Tuesday visited chilli fields cultivated under natural farming at Ganapavaram of Palnadu district. The team, led by Gabril Morgan and Keetha Agoda, visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram and chilli fields and examined the process of making Ulligaddala Kashayam and Druva Jeevamrutham. They visited an NPM shop. They interacted with SHG women and farmers cultivating chilli crops under natural farming. They examined Ganapavaram, Kothapalem and Reddygudem ICRP registers.

Farmers told them that consumers are offering Rs 2,000 per quintal more for red chillies produced under natural farming.

Later, the foreign team visited agriculture fields at Nagireddypalem under Bellamkonda mandal.

