Narasaraopet: Online betting claims man’s life

Narasaraopet: A 32-year-old vegetable vendor who was addicted to online betting lost Rs 10 lakh in the online betting. Unable to bear harassment of the money lenders, he committed suicide by hanging on Monday night in Narasaraopet.

According to the police, K Uday Kiran, a resident at Prakash Nagar in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district was selling vegetables for livelihood. He was suddenly addicted to online betting and borrowed money from all his sources for online betting. When the money lenders forced him to pay the dues, he committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in his house. Police registered a case and took up investigation.