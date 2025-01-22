  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet: Online betting claims man’s life

Narasaraopet: Online betting claims man’s life
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: A 32-year-old vegetable vendor who was addicted to online betting lost Rs 10 lakh in the online betting. Unable to bear harassment of...

Narasaraopet: A 32-year-old vegetable vendor who was addicted to online betting lost Rs 10 lakh in the online betting. Unable to bear harassment of the money lenders, he committed suicide by hanging on Monday night in Narasaraopet.

According to the police, K Uday Kiran, a resident at Prakash Nagar in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district was selling vegetables for livelihood. He was suddenly addicted to online betting and borrowed money from all his sources for online betting. When the money lenders forced him to pay the dues, he committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in his house. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick