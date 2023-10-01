Narasaraopet: Public urged to avail of medical services

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala RajiniVidadala Rajinisaid the state government has set up 10, 574 Jagananna Suraksha Kendras( health camps) on Saturday and conducted tests in the health camps across the state. She inaugurated the Jagananna Suraksha programme set up at Chilakaluripet Area Government Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the doctors will conduct 14 types of medical tests on the patients and distribute 172 types of medicines to the patients and based on the test reports, the doctors will refer the patients to the YSR Aarogyasri network hospitals for treatment.

She said the programme will be implemented at Health Wellness Centres and village health clinics in 45-days. She urged the people to avail the facility provided by the government.

YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer Dr Harendra Prasad said specialist doctors will participate in the programme and conduct the tests and recalled that the government included all the government hospitals in the Aarogyasri network hospitals list to render medical services in the corporate hospitals.

Family Welfare Commissioner J Srinivas, Palnadu district collector Sivashankar Lotheti and Palnadu district DMHO Dr B Ravi were present.