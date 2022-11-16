Narasaraopet: Renovated park inaugurated

Narasaraopet: Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti assured that he will take steps for the development of infrastructure in Narasaraopet town. Along with MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, he inaugurated the renovated park in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Narasaraopet Municipality has purchased chain-mounted JCB at a cost of Rs 54 lakh with 14th Finance Commission funds. A gym and children play items were set up in the park as part of development and recalled that the district administration set up Jala Vihar at Kotappakonda. He informed that they will develop Issapalem tank and a walking track will be developed around it. MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said the officials took steps to develop a park at the dumping yard in Narasaraopet and road will be widened from Gadiyaram Stambam to Chilakaluripet Road.

Narasaraopet Municipal Commissioner Ravindra was also present.