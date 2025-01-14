Naravaripalle gets a slew of development works

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a series of development programmes in his native village, Naravaripalle in the Chandragiri constituency on Monday. Accompanied by minister Nara Lokesh, Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and dis-trict collector Dr S Venkateswar, the CM inaugurated projects while lays stone for some others besides distributing welfare benefits to beneficiaries.

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP), the CM handed over drip irriga-tion equipment to two farmers, Balram Naidu and Jyothi, from Naravaripalle. He instructed officials to ensure comprehensive coverage for all eligible beneficiaries under the APMIP scheme, with district officer Satish overseeing the efforts.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Rs 4.27 crore 33/KV semi-indoor substation in Naravaripalle. Highlighting the importance of renewable energy, he directed officials to expe-dite the installation of solar panels for every household. APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao was present at the event.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the CM inaugurated 26 development works valued at Rs.3.21 crore in three village secretariats of Naravaripalle. DWMA project director Srinivasa Prasad coordinated the programme.

In a bid to enhance educational facilities, the CM initiated the transformation of the E Rangampeta Zilla Parishad High School into a state-of-the-art institution. Supported by Sri City, the Rs 1.10 crore project includes a computer lab, interactive flat panel boards, a kitchen shed, a dining hall, an AI robotics lab and sports infrastructure.

The CM also launched a pilot project to empower Anganwadi workers in eight centres of the village through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Women and Child Wel-fare Department and Care N Grow Foundation. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the need to improve children’s physical, mental and educational outcomes. Women and Child Welfare Department officer Jayalakshmi and Care N Grow founder Dr Meghana attended the ceremony.

A MoU was signed between Ezi Mart and DRDA-Velugu to enable rural women to supply goods to local grocery stores, improving their financial independence. DRDA project director Sobhan Babu and Ezi Mart CEO Venkat Nallapati participated in the agreement.

The CM handed over registration documents to a farmer producer organization (FPO) formed with 200 mango farmers from five nearby villages. He encouraged them to leverage govern-ment schemes and infrastructure to directly market their produce to entities like Big Basket and Reliance, avoiding intermediaries. District Horticulture Officer Dasaratharami Reddy was present.

For SC women self-help groups, the CM distributed 15 electric autos with a Rs.1.5 lakh subsi-dy under DRDA-Velugu and the SC Corporation schemes. He highlighted the environmental benefits and reduced fuel costs, which could save each beneficiary Rs.12000 monthly. District Panchayat officer Susila Devi was present during the distribution.