Minister participates in Grand Xmas celebrations

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar emphasised that serving people is the true path of Christ while attending Grand Christmas celebrations at Centenary Telugu Baptist Church in Kattakrindipalem on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, he stated that the coalition government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is working toward state development in a peaceful atmosphere, transcending caste and religious divisions. He highlighted that after 20 years, the government successfully repaired Nagarjuna Sagar canals and provided water to fields, calling it a historic achievement. He announced that arrangements are complete to merge the Addanki constituency into the Prakasam district as per public demand. He revealed that three new substations and 2000 electric poles are being installed to resolve power issues in the constituency.

Extending Christmas greetings to all, Minister Gottipati warned that ‘satanic forces’ are ready to create conflicts among communities for selfish political gains, urging people to remain vigilant. Criticising the YSR Congress Party, he accused them of spreading false propaganda and condemned their inability to digest the coalition’s development work across all communities.