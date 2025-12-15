PD Act invoked on 2 rowdy-sheeters

Guntur: Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal invoked PD Act on two rowdy-sheeters and issued orders to this effect on Sunday. They have been shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. He slapped PD Act based on the orders of district collector A Thameem Ansariya. According to police officials, rowdy-sheeters Sk Baji and Sk Sameer are involved in various violent activities disrupting public peace and creating a sense of insecurity. Despite being accused in several cases and even after being arrested and serving jail terms, there has been no change in their behaviour. Instead, they have continued their activities with greater intensity, repeatedly causing physical harm, provoking unrest in society, and intimidating witnesses. Considering that their conduct has not improved despite multiple cases, and in order to prevent disturbance to public peace and to safeguard law and order, it was deemed appropriate to invoke the PD Act against these two rowdy-sheeters, said Jindal.

The SP further warned that continuous surveillance is being maintained on rowdy-sheeters, suspects, and history-sheeters in Guntur district. Anyone found indulging in illegal activities and causing disturbance to public peace and security will also be booked under the PD Act.