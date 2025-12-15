UNESCO Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma Visits Ramappa Temple to Review Conservation Works

Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO came from Paris and visited the World Heritage Site Rudreswara Ramappa Temple in Palampet village, Mulugu District (Telangana) on 14th December 2025 to take stock of the preservation & conservation efforts of the Archaeological Survey of India and the state government.

Ambassador Sharma was Chairman of the prestigious World Heritage Committee of UNESCO for the 46th session. He is the first Indian to have held this prestigious position. Recently, he also Chaired the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage held at the Red Fort in Delhi, where Deepavali was inscribed on UNESCO’s ICH list.

It was under Ambassador Sharma’s leadership that the Ramappa Temple was also inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2021. While on a visit to Hyderabad for the INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) programme, he also visited Mulugu district to take stock of the preservation efforts. He was accompanied by the following officers from the ASI, Dr. H.R. Desai, DySA, Mr. Krishna Chaitanya. DyASE, Dr. Rohini Pande Ambekar, ASA M. Mallesh Golconda Fort inchatge and from INCOIS Mr. Nagoji Rao, Sr. Executive.