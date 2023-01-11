Naravaripalle spruced up for Sankranti celebrations

Tirupati: NARAVARIPALLE, a tiny village in Chandragiri constituency and native place of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is getting ready for grand Sankranti celebrations. The Nara and Nandamuri families will be reaching the village to celebrate the festival following all traditions.

Naidu along with Nandamuri Balakrishna will reach Tirupati airport on January 13 afternoon and proceed directly to the village while Lokesh and cine hero Nara Rohith are expected to reach there in the morning itself. Their family members will reach in advance on January 12 itself to look after the final arrangements. After Naidu became CM post bifurcation in 2014, he made it a practice to celebrate the Sankranti with family members at his own village.

However, he did not visit the village for the last three years due to Covid pandemic and floods. The villagers have been eagerly waiting to receive Naidu this time which will bring all cheer to the village. The family members are expected to watch Balakrishna's movie Veerasimha Reddy either in Chandragiri or Tirupati as the movie will be released on January 13.

Against this backdrop, preparations for the festival have already started in the village. All the streets in Naravaripalle were decked up colourfully and arrangements are underway to conduct Rangoli competitions. Some other sports competitions will also be held in which villagers will take part. Naidu's house in the village has been painted afresh and all facilities were provided to facilitate the stay for all the family members.

They are expected to visit Tirumala also during the stay though the exact schedule was not finalised yet. On the festival day, Naidu and other family members will worship goddess Nagalamma following the customs and also pray at the graves of his parents. During this festival time, Lokesh may discuss at length with the district party leaders about his upcoming Yuva Galam padayatra which is scheduled to start on January 27 from Kuppam.