Narayana Advocates Chinese Model for Power Plants to Combat Garbage Accumulation

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana announced plans to establish power plants based on the Chinese model to effectively prevent garbage accumulation in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Narayana expressed confidence that the work on the state capital, Amaravati, is on track to be completed within the next three years. He emphasized the importance of ongoing development projects, particularly the Pushkaralu, and stated he would be reviewing progress with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the near future.

The Minister did not shy away from addressing past governance issues, criticizing the previous YSRCP administration for increasing taxes and mismanaging government funds.