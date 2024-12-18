  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Narayana Advocates Chinese Model for Power Plants to Combat Garbage Accumulation

Narayana Advocates Chinese Model for Power Plants to Combat Garbage Accumulation
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana announced plans to establish power plants based on the Chinese model to effectively prevent garbage accumulation in the region.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana announced plans to establish power plants based on the Chinese model to effectively prevent garbage accumulation in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Narayana expressed confidence that the work on the state capital, Amaravati, is on track to be completed within the next three years. He emphasized the importance of ongoing development projects, particularly the Pushkaralu, and stated he would be reviewing progress with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the near future.

The Minister did not shy away from addressing past governance issues, criticizing the previous YSRCP administration for increasing taxes and mismanaging government funds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick