Narayana Hrudayala doctors conduct cardiac camp

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): The cardiac health camp held jointly by Bharateeya Ambedkar Sena (BAS) and Vijaya Bharathi English Medium High School at Madanapalle on Wednesday has received good response. The famous Narayana Hrudayalaya cardiologists Dr Manjunath Babu and Dr Kiran Kumar along with technicians took part in the camp and performed tests on the people.

A total of 336 people attended the camp for whom ECG, ECHO, BP, diabetes and other screening tests were conducted.

Doctors have identified 18 patients with cardiac problems and referred them to Narayana Hrudayalaya for further tests.

Those having Aarogyasri cards can get free surgeries at its Kolar branch. School correspondent Dr N Sethu, BAS founder PTM Sivaprasad, BJP leader Challapalli Narasimha Reddy and others were present at the inaugural programme. Principal Reddi Rani, Nishitha, Sai Sekhar Reddy, Anitha and others also took part.