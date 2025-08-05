Narayana inspects works in Amaravati, says first phase will be completed in three years

Live
Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Narayana has urged those spreading misinformation about the progress of Amaravati's construction to witness the developments by themselves. During his recent inspection of various canal projects in the capital, he acknowledged that adverse weather conditions had temporarily hampered activities.
Despite the challenges, Narayana asserted that the first phase of Amaravati's construction would be completed within three years, dismissing the conspiracy theories and falsehoods surrounding the project. He further emphasised that construction standards on par with those found in Singapore will be implemented in the new development.
Highlighting the focus on riverfront beautification, Narayana confirmed that significant advancements are being made in the development of Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and the Gravity Canal projects. He also reassured farmers in the area that their concerns would be addressed in a phased approach.